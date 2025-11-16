Lucien Laviscount opens up about Scream Queens casting story

The top-notch international celebrity Lucien Laviscount was Earl Grey before becoming the dashing Britisher Alfie in the drama Emily in Paris.

Lucien Laviscount is eager to work with Ryan Murphy again because he had such a great time portraying the role in Scream Queens.

Talking to US Weekly this week, the 33-year-old actor admitted that he would love nothing more than to work with Ryan again.

“I would love, love, love, love [the idea of appearing on Murphy’s Kim Kardashian starrer All’s Fair or anthology series Monster]. It’d be a good fit,” Lucien Laviscount stated.

However, remembering the casting process in Scream Queens, he said, “I auditioned for a role and didn’t get it. I’m not going to say which role, but I auditioned for one role, and then I got flown out to L.A. We auditioned on the Glee set, and then I got a phone call, and I didn’t get the job.”

Moreover, Murphy wrote a role for Laviscount because he wanted him to be in the program.

“Next thing you know, I got a phone call from Ryan saying, ‘I’m going to write you a part,'” Laviscount recalled. “But that’s how it works. I don’t know how his mind works — to be honest — and I don’t want to know because it’s kind of sick and twisted and all these great things. But I just like to be on the other side of it with him. It would be great to work with him again.”

Furthermore, on December 18, Lucien Laviscount will reprise her role as Alfie in Emily in Paris season 5 on Netflix.