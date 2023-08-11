‘Luck’ actor Imran Khan confirms Bollywood comeback

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, best known for appearing in films like ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ and ‘Luck’, is returning to movies soon.

After teasing his fans earlier this month about a possible return to films, Imran Khan confirmed in his latest social media post that he has started working on his comeback project.

Taking to his Instagram handle after five long years, Khan shared a screengrab of his post from the new social platform Threads, which read, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

A fan reply in his screenshot read, “We want Luck-2,” and it can possibly mean that he is working on a sequel of the action-thriller.

Sharing the post, Khan added, “I guess that’s what I get for posting on Threads.”

Thousands of the fans rejoiced at the comeback of their favourite rom-com hero and registered their anticipation in the comments section.

For the unversed, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is the maternal uncle of Imran.

Before making his Bollywood debut officially in ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, Imran appeared as a child artist in his uncle Mansoor Khan’s films ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, both starring Aamir.

Moreover, he gave acclaim-worthy performances in ‘Luck’, ‘Kidnap’ and ‘Delhi Belly’ before signing off from movies.

