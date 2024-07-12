‘World will call you a terrorist…’: Lucky Ali’s cryptic post sparks concern

Veteran singer Lucky Ali sparked concerns with his cryptic post as he noted the hardships of being a practising Muslim in today’s world.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian singer Lucky Ali, best remembered for his much-loved songs ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi’ among others, turned to his X handle on Friday, reflecting on how ‘lonely’ it is being a Muslim today, as the whole world will label you as a terrorist.

“Its a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the World today,” he wrote.

“Its a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet, [as] your friends will leave you, [and] the world will call you a terrorist,” added the veteran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

While he did not mention any context of his realization, fans of the veteran flooded the replies to his post, extending their support and expressing relevance to his thoughts.

“Ustaad ji there are good people and there are bad people. For whatever it’s worth, coming from a nobody like me, you are a legend and always will be. And every good person is a good person. Period. Doesn’t matter he ls lucky Ali or lucky Sharma,” one of them wrote.

‘Muslim hating is fashionable’: Naseeruddin Shah slams Indian government for spreading Islamophobia

Another penned, “Does that even matter? And if your friends are leaving you, they were never your friends. You should be thankful that because of your religious belief you’re able to understand the psyche of people around you, otherwise all throughout life you’d have been in dilemma.”

“It’s good to be alone then being in wrong company. When we are surrounded with materialistic people it’s difficult to find peace and spirituality. Sumnah of prophet is against capitalism so they malign image of muslims. Change your company be with those who are not materialistic,” one more suggested.