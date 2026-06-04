Anya Taylor-Joy is causing so much trouble as a con artist on the run in the new Lucky trailer after a failed high-stakes heist.

The 2-minute-long trailer features Anya as Lucky Armstrong, a skilled con artist forced into a desperate fight for survival after a multi-million-dollar heist spirals out of control.

Based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel, the story follows Lucky as she is pushed into hiding while being hunted by both the FBI and a ruthless crime syndicate determined to recover their money.

The trailer opens with Lucky reflecting on her situation, hinting at the danger closing in as she says she just wants to make it out alive. It quickly escalates into a fast-paced sequence of betrayals, explosions, and tense confrontations, leaving fans excited.

The series reveals Lucky was raised in a criminal environment shaped by her father, played by Timothy Olyphant, suggesting that her life of cons and deception began long before the failed heist that puts her on the run.

The trailer also features an ensemble cast, including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins, Jr. William Fichtner, and Annette Bening in the role of powerful crime figure.

The Apple TV’s upcoming limited series from creator/executive producer Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon is set to premiere on July 15, with the first two episodes releasing together followed by weekly installments.