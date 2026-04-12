Lucy Liu teases mystery role in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Lucy Liu, who keeps her role in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 under strict lock and key, recently spoke about the film ahead of its May 1, 2026, release.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 57-year-old actress revealed that trailers for the sequel have intentionally omitted her involvement. “I think that’s what’s special about it,” Lucy Liu said regarding her mystery role, adding, “I think everyone’s looking forward to it.”

Twenty years after the 2006 original, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt are all returning for the sequel. The film follows Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates the decline of the traditional magazine publishing industry while encountering conflicts with Blunt’s character, who is now a powerful CEO.

“It’s going to be highly entertaining,” Lucy Liu claimed. “It’s going to give you all the things, all the eye candy, and it’s going to show that these characters have grown and changed. I think that’s what people want to see.” She added, “They want to know what’s different 20 years later, because you don’t want to get served the same thing.”

Moreover, the seasoned actress—who also collaborates with Pfizer on the “Every Breakthrough Matters” campaign—expressed her admiration for the first movie. It is also noteworthy that B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh are among the new cast members.