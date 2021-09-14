Lufthansa eager to begin flight operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A high-level business delegation from Germany on Tuesday met with the Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The business delegate representing Lufthansa was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation said Lufthansa was really keen on resuming flight operations in Pakistan after 13 years. “Lufthansa earlier halted operations due to commercial reasons but is interested to start flights for passengers as well as cargo,” said a German delegation member.

The secretary, in response to this, offered to arrange a meeting with the Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar to ensure that the plan materializes.

The prospect of this development was earlier discussed in a meeting between the Secretary and German Ambassador H.E. Mr. Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck held on September 08.

The German company Weidmüller also announced to start a production plant in Pakistan in near future during the meeting.

The company is an expert in the transmission of power, signals and data in industrial environments.

During the meeting, Secretary BOI briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s investment policy, which has been formulated to create an investor-friendly environment to attract foreign direct investment and provide equal treatment to foreign and local investors. She mentioned Food Processing, Automotive, IT, Energy, Textiles, Logistics and Housing & Construction sectors as some of the potential sectors for investment in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lufthansa, a member of the Star Alliance Network, relaunched operations in Pakistan in 2007 after it rolled back its operations from the country in 1998.

Just one year later in October 2008, the German flag carrier announced that it would stop all its flight operations in Karachi and Lahore for unspecified commercial reasons.