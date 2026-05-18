Luke Bryan claps back at online criticism on new album

Luke Bryan responded to social media backlash for his new track, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” which sounded like an AI-generated track.

According to reports, Luke Bryan faced criticism when an Instagram creator posted a reaction video questioning Bryan’s latest release. The clip featured a snippet of the song’s chorus, which describes a carefree lifestyle focused on fishing, hunting, golf, and drinking.

The creator accused the track of lacking creativity, and it also suggested that the sound was made using AI tools such as “Google Gemini”. The video quickly gained attention on social platforms, and it also sparked debate among fans and critics over the song’s lyrical style and simplicity.

Bryan directly in the comments section. “Who are you? Chill on the adderall,” the singer wrote, firing back at the criticism. He later defended the track’s tone, adding, “It’s called a fun song. Just listen and have fun. Go get on a boat, quit scrolling on your phone all day.”

The response quickly circulated across social media, with users divided over whether Bryan’s comeback was justified or if the criticism reflected broader debates about modern country music’s direction and originality.

In earlier interviews, Bryan has said he is focused on making music on his own terms, prioritizing enjoyment over commercial pressure as he continues his long-running career. He has emphasized wanting to perform songs that feel authentic to him rather than chasing trends.

Bryan is currently on his “Word On The Street Tour,” performing across the US with a rotating lineup of supporting artists, and is also preparing for his annual “Farm Tour” later this year.