Luke Eisner lands major role in Baywatch

According to Deadline, Ashley Moore, Kylar Miranda, Luke Eisner, Nadia Gray, and Charlie McElveen are among the five new recurring cast members in the upcoming Baywatch revival.

Joining them are Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, and Brooks Nader as Selene, the caustic commander of the Zuma Beach lifeguards. David Chokachi is also returning to the beach in his legendary role as Cody Madison, who is now in charge of “The Shoreline,” Baywatch’s unofficial hotspot.

Livvy Dunne will play an intelligent and motivated junior lifeguard, while Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell plays Trina, a former lawyer who decides to become a lifeguard. The Fox relaunch, which has been in development since winter 2024, received a 12-episode straight-to-series order in September.

Filming is scheduled to begin this spring at the Fox Studio Lot and Venice Beach. According to the publication, Luke Eisner, 29, will also co-star with Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka in Goodbye Girl, an Amazon MGM romantic comedy produced by Gulfstream Pictures.