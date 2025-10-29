Luke Evans takes lead role in The Rocky Horror Show

This season’s Broadway adaptation of The Rocky Horror Show will have Welsh actor-singer Luke Evans as the lead.

After appearing in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast as Gaston, Luke Evans is set to make his Broadway debut in the revival as Frank-N-Furter.

On March 26, 2026, the Broadway show will begin with an April 23 debut at Studio 54. More cast members will be confirmed at a later date.

However, the Tony Award-winning filmmaker of Oh Mary!, Sam Pinkleton, will direct.

Historically, Luke Evans started his career with stage productions of Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf before entering movie roles in London, like in Clash of the Titans, The Hobbit, Fast & Furious 6, and Dracula Untold, and in TV series such as Nine Perfect Strangers. The renowned vocalist has so far dropped two studio albums.

“I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the centre. And I hope to do at Studio 54 what The Rocky Horror Show has done for people around the world for decades—open a dimension to another possible reality. It seriously is the honour of a lifetime to bring the freakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in to revisit the freakiest show there’s ever been,” the director, Sam Pinkleton, stated.

The Rocky Horror Show, created by Richard O’Brien, has been in continuous production for 52 years worldwide.

The musical premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, followed by the 1975 film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tim Curry memorably played Frank-N-Furter in the film. Two earlier Broadway productions ran in 2000 and 1975.

This production includes choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/Sam Pinkleton), music direction and compositions by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), and hair and makeup design by Alberto “Albee.”

