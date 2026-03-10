Luke Grimes reveals about his love life before his marriage

Luke Grimes unveiled about his love life before his marriage to Bianca Rodrigues.

In his recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, he shared how his love story began. Luke stated, “I never thought I’d be on a dating app to begin with. I was going through sort of a, you know, one of those times in life where I was just like, it’s lonely”.

He continued, “I just want to meet some people. My friend was on there. He was having a really good time. My wife was my first date, and we were married in 4 months”.

He further noted, “I didn’t think there was any chance, you know, but I, I, honestly like since meeting her everything else in my life is sort of right sized like I found the thing I didn’t know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a, a cherry on top, so yeah”.

“I didn’t think I was gonna be mushy here today. I’m sorry. You have this vibe about you that I, I fell into it,” added Luke.

For those unversed, Luke tied the knot with Bianca in 2018, and the couple shares a 1-year-old son named Rigel.