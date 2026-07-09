Luke Wilson, Kendall Yates introduced their baby girl in press event

Luke Wilson and girlfriend Kendall Yates welcomed their first baby girl.

According to PEOPLE, during a reception for Wilson’s upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk, the couple introduced their newborn daughter.

According to the report, Wilson and Yates attended the event at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, on July 7. Yates was seen carrying their daughter in a baby carrier as the couple arrived shortly after 5 pm before leaving together ahead of the event’s conclusion.

The couple also introduced their daughter to guests and members of the cast, including actor Jimmy Tatro. Wilson and Yates have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye despite reportedly dating for several years.

Earlier this year, the pair were photographed enjoying a walk together in Los Angeles, where Wilson was dressed casually in grey sweatpants, a light blue hoodie and a beige cap, while Yates wore an oversized shirt with brown cowboy boots. The birth marked a new chapter for Wilson, who previously spoke about wanting children.

In 2021, ahead of his 50th birthday, Wilson reflected on ageing during an interview. He further noted, “Thirty didn’t matter to me. Forty didn’t matter to me. I just steamrolled right through it, but 50. I don’t know if it’s getting to me because I am sore when I wake up in the middle of the night, and I am forgetting the names of people I know”.

Wilson’s brothers, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson, are also fathers, making the newborn the latest addition to the Wilson family.