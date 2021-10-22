LUMHS sets up Pakistan’s first modern cancer research lab

HYDERABAD: Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences has established Pakistan’s first of its kind cancer research laboratory.

This was announced by the LUMHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani while addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday.

Flanked by senior doctors including Dr Binafsha Manzoor Sayed and others, Prof Bikha Ram said the cancer research laboratory established at Medical Research Centre, Jamshoro will conduct thorough research, study and explore environmental factors causing cancer.

“This research laboratory is first of its kind in Pakistan where not only tumours will be examined but patient-related factors to be studied and environmental factors causing cancer to be explored,” he said.

Bikha Ram said the cancer research laboratory was fully funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) which was sponsoring six projects in LUMHS at a cost of Rs1,582m.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Binafsha Sayed said the research laboratory was well equipped with capacity to look at tumour biology, tumour and patients genetics and serology.

She said the laboratory is planned to further extend the development of new drugs for cancer treatment.