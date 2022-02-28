Lupita Nyong’o explores Karachi the ‘desi’ way

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o who touched down in Karachi last week has been exploring the city in a most ‘desi’ way, enjoying a ride on a bus roof.

The Kenyan-Mexican actor who flew to Karachi to attend the wedding of famed artist Misha Japanwala, was out and about in the city to explore the culture, while she enjoyed some ‘desi groove’ on her bus ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Dressed in a Shalwar Kameez, Lupita shared a series of Instagram stories and posts to give a sneak peek into her day-long fun activities.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from wedding festivities, Lupita mentioned that she is ‘loving the shalwar kameez life’. The six-picture gallery sees the ‘Black Panther’ star in a peach-hued Shalwar Kameez with a matching Potli bag, by Indian designer Anita Dongre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Another solo picture of Lupita, sporting a white Kurta with black dupatta wrapped on her head, posing in front of a bus, with bright truck art was captioned with “Pakistan = Aesthetic Force”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Moreover, the Oscar-winning actor visited a local fruit market, and Karachi’s popular empress market, while she also enjoyed some tea and breakfast at a Dhaba, following the bus ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

Earlier, Nyong’o was spotted having a gala time at the Karachi beach, while she danced the night away at Japanwala’s wedding, making for a gorgeous bridesmaid in the bright pink Lehenga Choli.

It is pertinent to mention, Misha Japanwala, a fashion artist from Pakistan tied the knot over the past weekend with actor Fisher Neal.

