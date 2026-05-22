Lupita Nyong’o hits back at critiques of her role in ‘The Odyssey’

Lupita Nyong’o is responding to criticism surrounding her casting in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey, after some online backlash questioned the decision to cast her as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

Speaking in a new interview with Elle, the Oscar-winning actress addressed the controversy directly, pushing back against racist-tinged reactions that emerged after her role was confirmed. “This is a mythological story,” Nyong’o said, emphasising the creative scope of the project and its interpretation of ancient material.

Homer’s Odyssey is one of the oldest surviving works of literature, following Odysseus’ dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Nolan’s adaptation brings together a large ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside stars including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Lupita Nyong’o said she supports director Christopher Nolan’s vision for the film, adding that the story is being told on an epic scale. “I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling,” continued Nyong’o. “Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

She also reflected on the nature of her role as Helen of Troy, a figure historically described as the most beautiful woman in the world. “An actor can’t perform beauty,” she explained. “What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That’s the thing about doing such a well-known text.”

Universal Pictures will release The Odyssey into theaters on July 17.