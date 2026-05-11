Just a day after its release on May 10, 2026, the official trailer for Luv Di Saun—starring popular singer-actor Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar in her big-screen debut—has been generating strong buzz across YouTube, social media, and Pakistani entertainment circles.

Presented by Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films, the film promises a high-stakes romantic drama blending intense emotion, action, romance, and the vibrant backdrop of old Lahore, set for a theatrical release this Eid ul Azha 2026.

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The trailer highlights the “undeniable chemistry” between Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar, featuring dramatic dialogues, action sequences, romantic moments, and songs (including one performed by Farhan himself). It portrays a passionate love story caught amid chaos, choices, and consequences—described by the studio as “a promise of love like no other.”

Positive Fan and Viewer Reactions

Early viewer feedback on YouTube (where the trailer quickly amassed tens of thousands of views and hundreds of likes) has been largely enthusiastic, especially among Farhan Saeed’s fans:

Many praised Farhan’s screen presence, acting, and vocals: Comments like “Farhan Saeed best actor in Pakistan ❤”, “Farhan Saeed ki acting humsha kamal hoti hai ❤”, and “Farhan very good 👍” flooded the section. Viewers highlighted his song “Luk Luk Vekhi Jave” as “pure magic.”

The chemistry and overall production received acclaim: “uff I see an amazing adventure, action, romance, and gripping trailer. 🤩❤️”, “Look like real cinema not a drama, everything awesome”, “The teaser and story of the film look very good”, and “Full entertainment package ❤❤” reflect the excitement.

Support for the cast and industry: “Mamya is looking so pretty ❤ She deserve more movies”, “So great to see Farhan in action ❤”, “Pakistani cinema zinda bad ❤❤”, and proud statements like “hamara Pakistan country ka film Pura dunaya sa bhatar Hoti ha” show national pride and anticipation for a potential box-office success.

Social media posts and reaction videos have echoed this sentiment, calling it a “pure mass entertainer” with high action, attitude, and commercial appeal. Some compared it favorably as a complete “masala” package suitable for Eid celebrations.

While a few comments critiqued aspects like Mamya’s acting or called for stronger content, the dominant tone has been supportive and hype-building, with fans declaring they’re eagerly waiting for the film and predicting strong collections.

Farhan Saeed, already a beloved figure for his music and prior acting roles, is seen as a major draw. The film also features supporting actors like Rana Ejaz and Mehrunnisa Iqbal. Industry watchers note the nostalgic old Lahore aesthetic and emotional depth as standout elements from the teaser and full trailer.