Key Lyari gang war operative arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Police have arrested a key operative of the Lyari gang war, identified as Daniyal alias Dani Pathan, from the Kalakot area, ARY News reported.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, the arrested suspect, Daniyal, is involved in serious crimes like extortion, terrorism, and multiple murders. His gang spread fear in areas including Pak Colony, Nazimabad, Lasbela, Soldier Bazaar, and Old Golimar.

Daniyal was also engaged in drug trafficking alongside notorious groups led by Riayasat Jadgal, Kashif Dada, and Sajid Majid. According to DIG Raza, he provided weapons and resources to criminals like Ali Dada, Rehmat, Abid, and Waseem Joji.

Investigations reveal that the suspect obtain firearms online from Peshawar and was wanted for six murder cases and other serious crimes. DIG South stated that Daniyal, in collaboration with his uncle, killed a citizen in Golimar four years ago.

In another case, he murdered a vegetable vendor during a shootout with Pak Colony police. He also killed a shopkeeper’s son and a teacher in Old Golimar are of Karachi for refusing to pay extortion. Additionally, Daniyal was involved in the abduction and murder of a man over suspicion of being an informant in Karachi.

He had previously injured a man named Sabir in a shooting incident in Pak Colony and shifted his allegiance to the Sajid Majid group after a feud with Riayasat Jadgal and Kashif Dada.

DIG Raza noted that raids are underway to capture other members of the gang. Daniyal was known for extorting businesses in Golimar Chowk. Police are intensifying their crackdown to dismantle the network.

In August 2024, Karachi Police demanded issuance of red warrant notice for arrest of Lyari gang war commander Wasiullah Lakho.

SSP City Arif Aziz has wrote a letter to the DIG South Police seeking issuance of red warrant notice.

“Wasiullah Lakho has been gang commander and operating his group while sitting in Dubai and Iran,” letter read. “He talks on phone to businessmen for extortion money”.

“All of his phone calls traced to overseas phone numbers,” according to the letter. He issues threats in case of refusal to extortion demand.

“Wasiullah Lakho has been an absconder and proclaimed offender and most wanted to police in score of cases,” letter read.

The SSP City has asked for forwarding the letter to competent authorities for issuance of red notice of the accused for his arrest and producing him before the court of law.

The letter also annexed details of charges against the most wanted to be accused.