‘Lyari gang war operative’ arrested in police encounter

KARACHI: A culprit – affiliated with the Lyari gang war – was arrested after an encounter with police in the early hours of Monday in the vicinity of Kalri police station, ARY News reported.

The Kalri police officials revealed that the arrested accused identified as Farhad Ahmed – an operative of the Lyari gang war’s Badshah group – is allegedly involved in several criminal activities including target killing, kidnapping, and extortion.

Upon receiving four complaints of extortion, Kalri police officials took action and arrested the key suspect accused of criminal activities in the metropolis.

The police further revealed that the alleged gang war operative was using a vehicle with a ‘fake’ govt number plate for kidnapping while writing several extortion letters to the traders.

Last year in June, the superhighway police claimed to apprehended another key member of the ‘Lyari gang war’.

According to details, another member of the Lyari gang war, identified as Fahim, also known as Bahari has been arrested, by the Site Super Highway Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir stated that a hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the suspect Fahim Bahari.

He further added that the culprit was involved in serious crimes and had extorted money from several businessmen on behalf of the Lyari gang war.