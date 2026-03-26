Lyft rolls out driver-relief program as US fuel prices climb

Ride-hailing company Lyft said on Wednesday it will roll out a temporary driver-relief program ​in the United States, as higher gasoline ‌prices squeeze earnings for gig workers.

A sharp rise in fuel costs, driven by energy supply disruptions linked ​to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, ​is hurting gig workers.

The national average price ⁠of gasoline has jumped more than 30% ​in recent weeks, hovering around $4 per gallon.

Lyft’s 60-day ​program, which will run from March 27 through May 26, offers cash-back incentives and fuel savings for drivers ​using the Lyft Direct debit card at ​eligible gas stations.

Under the initiative, top-performing drivers will receive an ‌extra ⁠2% cash back on fuel purchases, while mid-level drivers will get an additional 1%, on top of existing rewards that range from 1% ​to 10% ​based on ⁠driver status.

The combined savings, including offers from Lyft partners, could reach as ​much as 94 cents per gallon ​for ⁠top-tier drivers, based on national average fuel prices of $3.97 per gallon, the company said.

Food delivery platform ⁠DoorDash ​said on Monday it was ​launching a similar program that would run through April 26.