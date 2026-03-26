Lyft rolls out driver-relief program as US fuel prices climb
- By Reuters -
- Mar 26, 2026
Ride-hailing company Lyft said on Wednesday it will roll out a temporary driver-relief program in the United States, as higher gasoline prices squeeze earnings for gig workers.
A sharp rise in fuel costs, driven by energy supply disruptions linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, is hurting gig workers.
The national average price of gasoline has jumped more than 30% in recent weeks, hovering around $4 per gallon.
Lyft’s 60-day program, which will run from March 27 through May 26, offers cash-back incentives and fuel savings for drivers using the Lyft Direct debit card at eligible gas stations.
Under the initiative, top-performing drivers will receive an extra 2% cash back on fuel purchases, while mid-level drivers will get an additional 1%, on top of existing rewards that range from 1% to 10% based on driver status.
The combined savings, including offers from Lyft partners, could reach as much as 94 cents per gallon for top-tier drivers, based on national average fuel prices of $3.97 per gallon, the company said.
Food delivery platform DoorDash said on Monday it was launching a similar program that would run through April 26.