Lyon beat Auxerre to stay on course for Champions League

Lyon held off lowly Auxerre 3-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to keep their Champions League ambitions on track.

A Roman Yaremchuk brace, either side of a Corentin Tolisso goal, was enough to move the hosts to 57 points and open up a provisional three point gap to fourth-placed Lille.

Auxerre, despite a Sinaly Diomande strike and Bryan Okoh’s late goal, which set up a nervy finish, were condemned to a 16th defeat of the season and remain in the relegation play-off spot.

Yaremchuk ghosted in at the near post to prod Lyon in front in the 19th minute, before Diomande levelled from close range for Auxerre 10 minutes before half-time.

Lyon captain Tolisso restored his side’s lead six minutes after the hour and Ukrainian Yaremchuk then doubled their advantage five minutes later.

Okoh’s deflected strike in the 88th minute gave Lyon cause for concern late on but Paulo Fonseca’s side were able to keep their opponents at arm’s length to see out the victory.

With three games left for them this season, Lyon moved to within six points of Lens, who drew 3-3 at Brest on Friday, and an unlikely top-two finish.

Later, Ligue 1 table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain visit Angers where they can open up a six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Toulouse host Monaco in the day’s final kick-off.