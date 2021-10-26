‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy celebrates Pakistan’s win against India with team

Pakistan cricket team’s fan Momin Saqib, who rose to stardom on social media with his epic “Maaro Mujhe Maaro” rant, celebrated the side’s 10-wicket victory over India with its players.

He shared a video of it on micro-blogging social media application Twitter following the victory.

He was one of the many celebrities at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to watch the much-anticipated fixture between the two Asian side which later became a one-sided affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

Saqib also met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and interacted with the Indian celebrity after the end of Indian innings.

He made its return as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India draws closer and said that it was necessary for Pakistan to beat India in contest.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Maaro Mujhe Maaro guy asked the fans if they are ready for the excitement-filled fixture, adding that there are just two matches with one being Pakistan against India while the other is the one that was played in the Indian movie Lagaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

His meltdown is still being used for memes and is remembered by Pakistani and Indian social media users till this day.

In the fixture, India scored 151-7 after being sent to bat first thanks to a 49-ball 57 by skipper Virat Kohli. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named player of the match, bagged three wickets.

Pakistan chased down the 152-run target in 17.5 overs without the loss of any wicket. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam made 79 and 68 respectively.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!