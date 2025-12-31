Macaulay Culkin discusses public boundaries in latest podcast

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin discussed about setting boundaries between his public and private life.

In a recent episode of the Smartless podcast on December 29, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin drew clear boundaries between his public and private life, sharing the three firm rules he has for fans who approach him.

Culkin, speaking with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, stated, “I just realized that I’m in charge of the social contract. I’m in charge of the interaction.” His guidelines are straightforward but strict: don’t approach him while he’s at the dinner table, avoid interruption when he’s with his children, and definitely do not follow him to the bathroom.

The 45-year-old actor candidly acknowledged the challenges of managing enduring fame, admitting he often has to “gird” himself before going out. Reflecting on his rise to stardom as a child, he described it as “tricky waters to maneuver,” especially without the emotional tools to handle it.

Culkin also revisited his decision to step back from Hollywood for a decade during his teenage years, expressing a desire for a more normal life. “I was doneskis,” he noted. “I made my name. I made my mark. I made my fortune. The only reason why I even do it now is because I like to do it”.

Recently, Culkin lent his voice to a character in Zootopia 2 and appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Fallout. However, he humorously maintains that he is “technically retired,” quipping that every new project might be his last: “Like, I retire, and then if I find something I like, I unretire, do that, and I immediately retire afterward.”