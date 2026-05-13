Macaulay Culkin reflects on memories with Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin once again expressed his emotions over the death of his on-screen mother, Catherine O’ Hara.

In an interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Macaulay said, “When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me. That hit me pretty good, ’cause, you know, it was just too soon”.

He continued and stated, “And I felt that we had unfinished business. I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know?”

The Richie Rich star noted that he “felt like I owed her a favor and I don’t like having an outstanding debt.” At the time of O’ Hara’s death, Macaulay took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the actress.

He penned down an emotional note and shared clips from the iconic film, Home Alone, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you”.

Concluding the emotional tribute, Macaulay added, “I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Catherine, who played Macaulay’s mother, Kate McAllister, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, breathed her last on January 30, following a brief illness. She was 71.