Macaulay Culkin shares emotional anniversary tribute

Macaulay Culkin unveiled his one regret regarding his partner, Brenda Song, as they celebrated nine years of togetherness.

​ On June 17, taking to his Instagram handle to ring in the relationship milestone with the mother of his kids. Commemorating his and Brenda’s special day, Culkin wrote, “Today marks a very special day for me. It’s been 9 years since my life changed forever.”

The father of two then continued to express his love and admiration for Song, noting, “It’s amazing to think that 1 in every 5 days I’ve been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life.”

​But the Richie Rich actor shared that despite having a perfect relationship with the Disney alum, he wants to change one thing. Culkin confessed and noted, “My only regret is that we haven’t had more time together.” He concluded his post by expressing gratitude for Brenda, “Thank you for everything.”

​Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Relationship Timeline:

​Culkin and Song first met at the house of mutual friend Seth Green and reconnected again while filming on the set of Seth Green’s 2019 indie film Changeland and eventually fell in love.

​Then in 2021, the pair welcomed their first kid, Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin’s late sister. In less than a year, the pair got engaged. Then in 2022, Culkin and Brenda welcomed their second son, Carson.