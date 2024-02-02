Macch operation: Security forces kill 24 terrorists in three days

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday killed 24 terrorists in a clearance operation in Mach and Kolpur Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the Army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan on the night of 29/30 January 2024.

ISPR stated that the terrorists were then gunned down in the sanitisation and clearance operations which have been concluded after clearing and securing the area.

During the firefights and clearance operations, in the last three days, 24 terrorists have been killed including key terrorists Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan, ISPR added.

The Army’s media wing further said that the identification process of remaining terrorists is in process.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave members of Law Enforcement Agancies, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians.

Effective response by Law Enforcement Agancies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism. Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure peace & stability in the country.”

It may be noted that fifteen rockets were fired in the town of Machh, Bolan, earlier this week. The attack created panic in the area. The security forces responded promptly to the attacks.

The failed attack in Mach later revealed links between the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) and the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).