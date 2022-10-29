Machar colony incident: 37 detained by police, investigations underway

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Saturday arrested at least 37 people involved in the mob lynching of two young men in the Machar Colony area of the metropolitan, ARY News reported.

Five out of the 37 arrested are named in the case, police told.

Police officials told that the detainees are being interrogated to confirm their involvement in the incident.

DIG South Irfan Baloch reached Baloch Docks police station where he was briefed about the case progress by SSP Kiamari Fida Hussain. The DIG ordered to present all arrested in a court of law within 24 hours.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machhar Colony on Friday who was later identified as the workers of a telecom company. Keamari police officials arrested two suspects in the mob lynching of the telecom employees on Friday.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident. Police added that names, addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones at the victims have been collected.

According to police, an eyewitness also identified the arrested men.

The families of the deceased employees received their bodies from Civil Hospital. According to the relatives, the deceased will be laid to rest in their ancestral areas of Naushahro Feroze and Thatta.

Also Read: Citizens apprehend, torture two dacoits in Karachi

The policeman said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with construction blocks.

Comments