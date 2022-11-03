Machar colony lynching: Police arrest more suspects

Karachi South Zone police on Thursday arrested more suspects in the Machar Colony lynching incident, ARY News reported.

So far, the witnesses have identified four accused of Machar Colony lynching incident, while an identification parade of 14 more suspects will be held today.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said preparations are underway for a massive crackdown in Machar Colony against criminals including illegal immigrants in the area.

Baloch said areas in Machar Colony will be cleared with heavy machinery before the operation while permanent police pickets will also be established.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machar Colony on Friday who were later identified as workers of a telecom company.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident, adding that addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones at the victims had been collected.

The policemen said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with construction blocks.

Comments