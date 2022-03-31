Thursday, March 31, 2022
Horrific: Student kills teacher in machete attack

A student on Thursday killed a secondary school teacher with a machete in Prague and was caught on the run, police and officials said.

“The culprit attacked a teacher with a machete before noon (1000 GMT). Unfortunately the teacher died in the attack,” police said in a tweet.

The attacker, who left the machete at the crime scene, ran away and police deployed hundreds of officers and a helicopter to find him.

Education Minister Petr Gazdik said the “teacher was attacked by his student,” adding that he probably had a spat with the teacher after “failing” in school on Wednesday.

Police said they that “found and detained” the suspect.

