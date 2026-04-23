Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a rare and heartfelt glimpse into his personal life as he celebrated his 36th birthday with a quiet, meaningful moment alongside his daughter.

Instead of hosting a lavish party, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, chose to mark the occasion by sharing a sweet video on Instagram of himself reading a children’s book to his 12-month-old daughter, Saga Blade.

In the clip, MGK can be seen animatedly imitating animal sounds while reading A Day on the Farm, smiling and showering his daughter with affection as she reacts to the playful sounds.

“Usually I throw a big birthday party today, but this all I want,” he captioned the post, making it clear that fatherhood has taken center stage in his life.

Saga Blade, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Megan Fox, was born in March 2025. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, split later that year shortly after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Earlier this month, MGK also marked Saga’s first birthday with a touching tribute, posting a collection of photos and videos capturing moments from her first year. The post included glimpses of his older daughter, Casie, 16, whom he shares with his former partner Emma Cannon.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, MGK credited Fox for taking the lead as a parent, joking that he’s often just “the music teacher” at home.