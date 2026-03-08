Machine Gun Kelly reaction to fan fall goes viral

During Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at The O2 on Thursday night, a fan experienced an unexpected incident. While dancing and applauding alongside the rapper, the concertgoer fell through a gap in the stage.

The moment, which has since gone viral on TikTok, shows the fan enjoying the performance before she unintentionally steps into a floor opening. MGK—whose real name is Colson Baker—reacted immediately, reaching down to assist her while shouting, “Oh my god, hold on.”

“I really hope you’re fine,” he continued, maintaining the show’s momentum as stagehands hurried to help her back up. When Machine Gun Kelly asked if she was alright, she nodded in agreement. “You are?” he replied. “Let’s f****** go!”

The fan quickly recovered, singing and dancing for the remainder of the song. When she later attempted to apologize for the mishap, MGK dismissed it, saying, “Oh, dude. No, no, no. Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever f****** done.”

The rapper also highlighted the event’s significance, noting that it was his first sold-out performance at the London venue: “This is the first time I’ve ever sold out The O2. That was the first time anyone has ever fallen off the stage, dude.”

Before she left the stage, MGK hugged the fan and gave her his hat as a memento of the evening. Fans both in person and online deemed the incident a highlight, one that encapsulated the excitement and unpredictability of live performances.