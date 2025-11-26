Machine Gun Kelly's baby girl follows his footsteps

Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl is already following in his footsteps.

The “Cliché” singer (real name Colson Baker) gave a sweet look at how he started his day with his and Megan Fox’s daughter Saga Blade while on the road for his Lost Americana Tour, posting a video of himself and the 7-month-old beating on a rain drum together.

“Obviously, this is the best start of the day ever,” MGK said in a vlog shared on Instagram Nov. 24. “My little baby girl is playing some frequencies.”

But this wasn’t the first time Saga channeled her inner rocker. When her dad’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall celebrated its fifth anniversary in September, MGK who’s also dad to daughter Casie, 16, with ex Emma Cannon posted an adorable photo of his littlest one wearing a pink guitar onesie that matched the instrument depicted on the cover art.

And for the 35-year-old, being able to pass down his musical passion has been his greatest joy.

“Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs,” he told People in June, “and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love.”

The musician added both his daughters “love” listening to Lost Americana, which he released in August just months after Saga’s birth.

“Well, one can’t use words yet,” he noted, “but the smiles that I get whenever I play it would indicate that there’s a fondness of it.”

On the other hand, Saga literally came into the world surrounded by sound. As MGK previously shared, he and his friends, including Travis Barker composed an instrumental track to be played during her arrival.

“We composed the score of the birth,” MGK wrote on Instagram Stories in March, explaining that Saga was born into 432 Hz, which is believed to be a harmonious and soothing frequency. “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

