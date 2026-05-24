Mackenzie Shirilla asks for Kim Kardashian to be her lawyer in jail call after the crash documentary release

Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and his friend in a 2022 car crash, has asked for Kim Kardashian to represent her in a newly surfaced jailhouse call.

The request came after Netflix released the true-crime documentary The Crash in May 2026, which put her case back in the spotlight.

The Jail Call Request

In an undated call from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio, obtained by PEOPLE, Shirilla spoke to an unidentified person about the media attention surrounding her case.

She suggested that Kardashian may have seen the coverage and expressed hope the reality star could help her legally.

“Well, maybe Kim Kardashian’s seen,” Shirilla said. When the person on the line agreed that the renewed attention could bring Kardashian’s notice, Shirilla responded, “I don’t know. You have to figure out because I’m real nervous and I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer.”

She added, “Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS,” referencing Kardashian’s shapewear brand. At another point, she said Kardashian “works hard [to help] innocent people get out of jail.”

Why Kardashian’s Name Came Up

Kardashian has spent years studying law and advocating for criminal justice reform. She passed California’s “baby bar” exam in 2022 and has worked on high-profile cases involving people she believes were wrongfully convicted or have shown rehabilitation.

Though she has not yet passed the full bar exam, her advocacy has made her a recognizable figure in legal circles.

Shirilla, now 21, is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women after being convicted in August 2023.

Prosecutors argued she deliberately drove her car into a brick wall at 100 mph, killing 20-year-old Dominic Russo and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan. Shirilla maintains in The Crash that “there was no intent whatsoever” and claims she suffered a medical episode.

Kardashian Declines to Get Involved

Despite Shirilla’s request, Kardashian has reportedly declined to take on the case. According to TMZ, a source close to Kardashian said she focuses on cases involving wrongful conviction or clear signs of rehabilitation—criteria they said do not apply here.

Kardashian has been on hiatus from her legal studies since failing the California bar exam last year, but continues to use her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform.

The Case Returns to Public View

The Crash premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2026, and quickly became the platform’s No. 1 movie. The documentary includes Shirilla’s first on-camera interview, conducted under strict conditions with her lawyer present.

She reiterated her claim of innocence and said she has “excessive amounts of remorse” for the victims’ families.

Her parents have maintained she is innocent and are pursuing an appeal based on expert testimony suggesting she suffered a medical episode. Shirilla is eligible for parole in September 2037.

The renewed media attention has reignited debate online about the case, but for now, Shirilla’s request for Kardashian’s legal help won’t move forward.