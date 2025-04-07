Macron says opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

CAIRO, Egypt: French President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Cairo on Monday that he was strongly opposed to any displacement of Palestinians or annexation in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We are firmly opposed to the displacement of populations and to any annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank,” Macron said as he met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“This would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including Israel,” he said.

Macron said Palestinian Islamist group Hamas should have no part in governing the Gaza Strip and reiterated his support for a reconstruction plan for the war-ravaged territory endorsed by the Arab League.

“I salute here the crucial work of Egypt on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance in the enclave led by the Palestinian Authority.

“Hamas must have no role in this governance, and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel.”

In January, US President Donald Trump floated a proposal to move Gazans out of the territory, suggesting that Egypt or Jordan could take them in.

Both countries, along with other Arab allies, governments around the world and the Palestinians themselves, have flatly rejected the notion.

Trump later appeared to backtrack on the proposal, saying he was “not forcing” his widely condemned plan.