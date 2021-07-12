Karachi citizens get Free Vehicle Repairing Service with start of monsoon rains

KARACHI: Karachi police department has kicked off Free Vehicle Repairing Service to facilitate citizens amid monsoon rains in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Karachi police’s Madadgar 15 has launched the ‘Free Vehicle Repair Service’ for the citizens of the metropolis amid monsoon rains from which they could get their vehicles repaired immediately by simply dialling the police helpline ’15’.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Maqsood Ahmed told ARY News that a new unit was launched under the Special Security Unit associated with Madadgar 15.

Ahmed detailed that two special vehicles were designed with the assistance of the citizens during its initial phase.

The special vehicles of Madadgar 15 will have mechanic facilities like fixing the tyre punctures, filling the air in the tyres, towing a car, other necessary equipment including fire extinguishers.

“Citizens can call for getting assistance 24/7 from Madadgar 15 staff by calling to their helpline 15. The Urban Flooding Rescue Unit team is also associated with Madadgar 15’s service.”