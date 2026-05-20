Maddison 'embarrassed' by Spurs' survival struggles

James Maddison accepts it is “a little bit embarrassing” for Tottenham Hotspur to be involved in a final-day battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs, one of English football’s traditional ‘Big Six’ clubs, missed the chance to make sure of their top-flight status in a 2-1 defeat at London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday.

A point would have almost certainly sent West Ham down given Tottenham’s superior goal difference, but the fight to stay up will now continue on to Sunday’s final day of the season, when a win, or most likely even a draw, at home to Everton would guarantee Spurs’ safety.

Maddison, who played the final 21 minutes at Stamford Bridge in only his second appearance since a return from a knee injury, is well aware of what is at stake for Spurs in their quest to remain a Premier League club.

“It’s non-negotiable,” the Tottenham midfielder told Sky Sports. “We have to (get over the line) for this club.

“We’ve got to give everything for this club, for the badge and for our fans. It is unacceptable and a little bit embarrassing that we’re in this position as Tottenham Hotspur but it’s the reality, unfortunately, and it’s up to us to get out of it.”

‘Big day’

The 29-year-old England international added: “Sunday is going to be a big day. We’re going to need everyone, we’re going to need our fans, who were absolutely unbelievable (against Chelsea) by the way… We need to repay them with a good performance and some points on Sunday to secure Premier League survival.”

Chelsea went ahead through Enzo Fernandez’s 30-yard strike and Andrey Santos made it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

Richarlison pulled a goal back with 16 minutes left and substitute Maddison was denied by an excellent Jorrel Hato block before Tottenham had a penalty appeal turned down.

Spurs captain Micky van de Ven was thrown to the floor by Marc Cucurella, who was booked, but referee Stuart Attwell ruled the incident had taken place before the ball was in play and ordered the corner to be retaken.

Maddison, asked how long he could feature on Sunday after suffering a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament in August, replied: “Well, anyone who has worked in football or has been through this injury, it is not as easy just to drop back in.

“It would be catastrophic for my career if something was to happen and we weren’t safe or followed the protocols from the specialist, but obviously I want to help the team as much as I can.”

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi indicated that Maddison would have a limited role against Everton, saying: “James Maddison can’t play more than 20 or 25 (minutes).

“I have a medical staff behind me, I am not a doctor, I am not physical coach and I have to follow what they say.”