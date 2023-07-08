‘Made in Heaven’ returns with new season after 4 years

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series for Amazon Prime Video, ‘Made in Heaven’ returns with season 2 after four long years.

The makers of Prime Video’s hit series ‘Made in Heaven’ announced the new season of the show earlier this week, with the entire lead cast from the previous season as well as some new faces to join them.

With the announcement poster, featuring a bouquet of dead red roses, on Instagram, the streamer teased that the fresh season will come soon, while the creator of the show, Akhtar wrote, “The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander.”

As per the caption on the social media post, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi will be seen recurring in their main roles, while Ishwak Singh and Trinetra join the cast as well.

The nine-episodic first season of ‘Made in Heaven’, the romantic drama series, premiered on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in 2019, garnering mostly positive reviews from online audiences and entertainment critics.

Co-produced by Excel Entertainment [of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani] and Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films, the anthology-like series followed two wedding planners and friends, Karan Mehra [Mathur] and Tara Khanna [Dhulipala] as they navigated through ups and downs of relationships, against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings.

