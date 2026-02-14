Madeleine McCann Witness Statement Links Missing Girl to Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein Files

A witness claims to have seen missing British girl Madeleine McCann with Ghislaine Maxwell following her abduction, according to a newly discovered file in the Jeffrey Epstein records.

The witness, whose name has been redacted, told the FBI in 2020 that they saw a woman matching Maxwell’s description holding hands with a young girl approximately six years old. This would have been McCann’s age in 2009, two years after she disappeared from her hotel room in Portugal. The witness observed them walking home from a store.

According to the witness statement, “There was also a middle-aged man with them, but he was walking much further ahead. When I got up close to the girl, I noticed she looked like Madeleine McCann. The woman was trying to hurry her along and seemed agitated that I was there.”

The witness also noted that the young girl was constantly shielding her right eye. McCann’s right pupil is unique due to a rare abnormality known as a coloboma.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released the statement, which does not constitute proof of any wrongdoing. It remains unclear whether the individuals the witness claims to have seen were the missing girl or Maxwell. McCann’s disappearance continues to draw global attention nearly twenty years after the event.

While authorities have investigated the case as a kidnapping, they have never been able to locate her, pinpoint the exact sequence of events, or identify a perpetrator. Maxwell is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for sex trafficking young girls for Epstein and his associates.

Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old British girl, disappeared on May 3, 2007, from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents were dining with friends. The case sparked international attention and one of the most extensive missing-person investigations in history. Despite numerous leads, witness statements, and searches, Madeleine’s whereabouts remain unknown, with German prosecutors believing she is likely deceased