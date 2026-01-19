Madeleine White announces her pregnancy on social media

Madeleine White announces her pregnancy with Andrew Fedyk on social media.

The TikTok star announced that she and husband Andrew Fedyk are welcoming their first baby together less than one year after tying the knot.

On January 17, in the adorable TikTok video that revealed the news, the influencer and DJ stitched together clips from a recent tropical getaway set to Drake’s “Nice for What.” As they wrote on-screen at the beginning of the clip, “Our last week keeping the secret…”

In time with the song’s iconic beat drop, the couple, who began dating in 2020 before tying the knot in July 2025, excitedly showed off ultrasound snaps of their little one as Madeleine accentuated her growing baby bump. But keeping the pair’s happy news under wraps hasn’t been easy.

“As a certified yapper, these last few months have been a PRISON,” she wrote in the post’s caption, “we are SO excited to meet you mini one”.