Madelyn Cline sparks rumours of royal romance

American actor-model Madelyn Cline has sparked rumours of a royal romance after her cosy outing with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece.

As reported by foreign media, actor Madelyn Cline, 27, best known for starring in Netflix’s mystery series ‘Outer Banks’, in addition to ‘Glass Onion’ and most recently ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, was spotted on a PDA-packed date night with fellow model and Prince of Greece and Denmark, Constantine-Alexios, 26.

The photos of the rumoured lovebirds, obtained by a foreign publication, show them getting cosy inside The Lions Bar, while surrounded by other restaurant guests. Later, the two were also spotted walking down a bustling street in NYC.

However, neither the actor nor the European prince has yet commented on their relationship status.

It is worth noting here that Cline has previously dated her ‘Outer Banks’ co-star Chase Stokes, singer Jackson Guthy and DJ Zack Bia. Her last relationship was with comedian Pete Davidson, starting from September 2023 until their split last July.

On the other hand, Constantine-Alexios has previously been in a relationship with British model Poppy Delevingne, while she was allegedly still married to James Cook. Last year, he was dating model and reality TV star Brooks Nader.