Madhavan reveals Shahrukh Khan, Suriya didn’t charge fee for ‘Rocketry’

Indian actor turned director R. Madhavan revealed that superstars Shahrukh Khan and Suriya didn’t charge any fee for cameos for his movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

The ‘3 Idiot’ fame, R. Madhavan is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ – a film about Nambi Narayan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

The actor will also play the titular role in the movie, while the Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Tamil actor Suriya will feature in special cameos. Madhavan spoke about the appearance of both superstars during a promotional outing.

“I mentioned ‘Rocketry’ to Shah Rukh Khan Sahab when I worked with him in ‘Zero’ …he vividly remembered that during one of his birthday parties, he asked me about the film’s status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film,” he narrated. “Mujhe background me koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu, (Even a background role would do, I just want to be a part of this movie)” Madhavan quoted the ‘Don’ actor.

Speaking further, Madhavan said he thought Khan was joking. “Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab’s manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him, and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, ‘khan Sahab dates puch rhe hai shoot ki’,(Khan sahab is asking for shoot schedule) and that’s how he became a part of our film.”

That’s not about it, Madhavan further revealed both the superstars, SRK and Suriya ‘did not charge a single penny’ for their work in the film.

“They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants. In fact, Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He did not charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil.” Maddy! You maverick… trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing… all the very best my friend. https://t.co/3mTfho05f3@ActorMadhavan @NambiNOfficial @TricolourFilm @VijayMoolan#RocketryTheFilm pic.twitter.com/IM2XmRKBnv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 1, 2021 It is pertinent to mention that the actor turned director was also hyped by iconic artists like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra after the release of the trailer of his movie. They took to respective Twitter handles to laud Madhavan. T 3860 – All the very best Maddy .. 🤗🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/U6J2mD3uFF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021 R. Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is slated to release on July 1. The Pan-Indian title will be released in over six languages.

