Madhubala’s sister, ‘Shaktimaan’ producers team up for her biopic

Veteran Indian actor, Madhubala’s story is officially on the cards to be told by her sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’.

All the speculations around the biopic of yesteryear superstar of the Indian film industry, Madhubala, have been laid to rest by her family. The project has been officially confirmed by her youngest sister Bhushan, who will back the project with her Madhubala Ventures along with producers of the ‘Shaktimaan’ trilogy.

Quoting a source close to the development, an Indian publication reported, “Going by a highly enthusiastic response, there’s no room for doubt that the Madhubala biopic is an extremely hot property amongst studios and talents.”

The report also suggested that “many top actors including a couple of reigning female stars, as well as top filmmakers are keenly interested in collaborating on the project,” however, the source assured that no production houses or actors have been roped in yet for the biopic.

It was also mentioned by the source that the said project will go on floors sometime next year.

Addressing the chatter around certain events and people who were a part of the late actor’s life but would be avoided in the story, the insider clarified that it is ‘too early’ to talk about the content and which parts (of her life) which will make it to the final screenplay. “Let the director, writer and studio get locked. Only then the script/content shall be decided upon mutually,” the source stated.

About the biopic, Bhushan said, “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life.”

“All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bhushan also insisted that only the late actor’s family, and ‘no one else’ in any capacity, has legal rights to go for the biopic on the star’s life. “It’s my humble request to everyone – within the film industry as well as outside of it – to kindly not attempt a biopic or any other project based on my sister’s life without my permission,” she urged.

Bhushan’s partners on Madhubala Ventures – Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay, and Vinay Malviya – have also confirmed the biopic of the late actor.

