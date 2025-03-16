Madhuri and Aamir were considered flops before the realse of THIS film

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood’s most iconic stars, were once considered risky choices by filmmakers due to their string of flops.

However, their fortunes changed dramatically with the release of Dil, a film that not only revived their careers but also became a massive success.

In a recent interview, veteran actor Adi Irani shared fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about Dil and Beta, shedding light on how these films transformed the careers of both Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan.

Adi Irani recalled that before Dil, Aamir Khan had suffered six to seven consecutive flops despite the success of his debut film.

Producers were hesitant to cast him, believing his films would not work. Similarly, Madhuri Dixit had signed several major projects, but due to delays and underwhelming performances, she was also seen as a risky bet.

Speaking on a podcast for Filmymantra Media, Adi Irani revealed, “Aamir Khan was considered a flop hero after his initial success, and producers were reluctant to take him.

Madhuri Dixit had also signed big films, but some didn’t work, and others were stuck in production.”

Interestingly, Dil only came about because director Indra Kumar was advised by Anil Kapoor to work on a smaller film while waiting for his dates.

Initially, Anil Kapoor was meant to star in Dil, but since he was unavailable, Indra Kumar cast Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit instead. The film was initially seen as a gamble, but it turned out to be a massive hit.

Adi Irani also revealed that Beta, another blockbuster, had a surprising journey. Initially, Sridevi was the first choice for the role, but she refused to work with a new director.

As a result, Madhuri Dixit, who had just finished Dil, was cast in the film. At the time, this decision was questioned, as Dil had not yet been released.

Anil Kapoor was reportedly concerned, telling Indra Kumar, “Sridevi has refused, and instead of signing a big heroine, you are casting Madhuri Dixit? Everything seems like a minus for this film.”

However, once Dil became a huge hit, Madhuri Dixit’s presence in Beta turned into one of its biggest strengths.

Despite concerns about whether Beta could match the success of Dil, the film exceeded expectations, becoming an even bigger hit.

With these two films, Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan cemented their places as Bollywood superstars, proving that every setback can lead to an even greater comeback.