Madhuri Dixit’s new investment is raising eyebrows

Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has added another move to her growing investment portfolio, this time through a commercial property lease in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area.

The transaction, registered in March 2026, reflects her continued interest in strategic real estate holdings alongside her long-standing film career.

According to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, Madhuri Dixit has leased a unit at One Lodha Place, a prominent commercial address in Mumbai.

The space spans approximately 67.91 sq. m. (731 sq. ft.) and includes a dedicated car parking facility, indicating a premium commercial setup in one of the city’s most sought-after business districts.

The lease agreement has been signed for a period of five years. Madhuri Dixit’s rental starts at INR. 4.25 lakh per month for the first year, with a structured increase of 5 percent annually over the tenure. By the final year, the monthly rent is expected to reach INR. 5.16 lakh, bringing the total rental outflow to around INR. 2.81 crore across the lease period.

Alongside the monthly rent, the agreement includes a security deposit of INR. 17 lakh. Stamp duty and registration charges were also part of the transaction, reflecting the formal nature of the deal and its alignment with standard commercial leasing practices in Mumbai’s high-value property market.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is set to appear in the upcoming project Maa Behen, which will stream on Netflix alongside co-stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Her continued involvement in diverse projects reflects a career that has adapted over time, while her latest property move highlights a focus on long-term investments.

Madhuri Dixit, married to Dr. Shriram Nene and a mother of two, continues to maintain a balance between her personal life and professional ambitions. With this latest commercial lease, Madhuri Dixit reinforces her position not just as a Bollywood icon, but also as a calculated investor in Mumbai’s dynamic real estate market.