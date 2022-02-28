‘Stardom doesn’t define me’: Madhuri Dixit spills the beans!

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit who made her Netflix debut with ‘The Fame Game’ on Friday, revealed being poles apart from Anamika, her character in the series.

Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit’s highly anticipated OTT debut, ‘The Fame Game’, a tale of a missing starlet, which exhibits the negative impact of stardom on artists’ lives and the dark side of the entertainment industry, premiered on Friday and has been received well by the audience.

‘The Fame Game’ lead sat down with an Indian news portal for a tell-all interview about the show. Speaking about Anamika being different than Madhuri, the ‘Devdas’ actor remarked, “I am a very different person… for me, what is more, important is my kids, my family, my own happiness, my fan base.”

“I like to give them glimpses through Twitter or whatever. But that’s also in my control how much I say.”

Moreover, she believed that an artist cannot be limited by their ‘fame’ adding, “You should define stardom. What you do should define your stardom.”

Responding to a host’s question if she has ever paid ‘cost of fame’, Dixit said, “I’ve never had to really pay any big price for fame because that’s the way I’ve treated fame. For me, fame is just a byproduct of what I do.”

“I become a character for the camera, but once I go back home, I am a normal person, because that’s the way I’ve been brought up.”

“I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that’s how I was brought up. And that’s how I am,” she concluded.

Apart from the Bollywood star, the series sees Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles.

The direction is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It is a joint production of Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Karan Johar. Nisha Mehta is the supervising producer of the Netflix series.

