Madiha Imam trends on Twitter!

Actor Madiha Imam celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, received numerous wishes from her fans on the micro-blogging site.

Pakistani VJ turned actor, Madiha Imam, who celebrates her birthday on February 8, cut the cake with family and friends last night, and shared pictures from the celebrations on her official Instagram handle.

The ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ actor has been trending on Twitter with “Happy Birthday Madiha”, since last night as she garnered thousands of wishes from fans on the social site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

The birthday girl shared a few glimpses from the private affair at her home on her Instagram stories, one of which see the flowers and balloons her parents brought for Madiha, while in the other one, the 31-year-old celeb was spotted with a pretty looking cake.

“& BECAUSE HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADIHA IS TRENDING RN! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU GUYS THE MOSTTTTTTT”, read the caption on the picture, which sights the celebrity flashing her lovely smile in an all-black outfit.

Beginning her career as a VJ at a very young age, the celebrity hosted a couple of shows before she eventually made her way to acting. Madiha is one of the prominent names of recent times, with superhit serials like ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’, ‘Dushman-e-Jaan’ and ‘Zakham’ to her credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

She made her film debut in 2017 with the Bollywood movie ‘Dear Maya’.

Comments