Madina-bound PIA flight delayed in Lahore, CM Buzdar to board it too

LAHORE: A Medina-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-9747, to take Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and his family, has Sunday delayed by three hours since it could not fly into the city from Quetta, ARY News reported.

The Medina-bound flight, where CM Usman Buzdar will board along with his nine of his relatives, was set to take off at 7pm. Since the plane did not travel from Quetta to Lahore — where it would take off — the flight had to be delayed, said airport sources.

The CM Punjab is flying to Medina to perform Umrah with his family and awaits the flight after his boarding and immigration process is complete.

After postponing, the plan will now fly at 10 pm tonight, the souces told ARY News.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to depart for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Earlier today it was reported that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar would depart for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

He, along with his family, will reach Madinah to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He will perform nawafil there and pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the nation.

