Madison Beer makes it official with NFL star Justin Herbert

American singer Madison Beer and NFL star Justin Herbert have confirmed their blooming romance with some sideline PDA.

Yet another singer-footballer relationship has been officially loaded, as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Beer, 26, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 27, made the public debut of their romance on Sunday, October 5, ahead of his team’s latest game against the Washington Commanders.

As confirmed by the foreign media, Beer and Herbert exchanged a sweet kiss on the sidelines before he kicked off the match, which his team lost 27-10 to the Commanders, seemingly to make things official. After a courteous handshake with a friend accompanying the WAG, the Chargers’ quarterback planted one more kiss on his girlfriend before returning to the field.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋 🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025

This comes weeks after the two, who first sparked romance buzz earlier this year, with the NFL star’s visit to his lady love’s recent shoot, fuelled the speculations with their LA outing, while heading to a friend’s home in Redondo Beach, California.

Notably, Beer has previously been in relationships with singer Jack Gilinsky and Zack Bia, while she also dated David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, briefly. She was in an on-again off off-again relationship with YouTuber Nick Austin before they parted ways in May.

As for Herbert, his last public affair was with NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti.