Madison Beer reveals crush over Justin Bieber before her career took off

Madison Beer is looking back on her journey with a mix of nostalgia and disbelief, recalling a time when Justin Bieber was not a collaborator or mentor, but a full-blown childhood obsession.

The singer-songwriter recently appeared on the podcast Podcrushed, where she opened up about being a devoted Belieber long before fame found her.

Asked by host Penn Asked by host Penn Badgley asked her about her latest studio album Locket, which is inspired by her younger self.

“Who might have been, at 12 years old, in a locket for you?” he asked tow which Beer answered candidly, naming Bieber without hesitation.

She even revealed that one of her earliest Instagram posts featured a cardboard cutout of the pop star in her bedroom.

“Transparently, Justin Bieber. If you scroll all the way down to my Instagram, one of my first posts was literally a cardboard cut out of him in my room. He was definitely my obsession,” she said

That fandom soon turned into a life-changing moment. In 2012, when Beer was just 13, Bieber shared a video of her singing Etta James’ At Last on social media, instantly putting her in the spotlight. Beer recalled “freaking out” when it happened.

“Then I just kept on going with my normal life and it was just this big deal for a second and then I ended up meeting him and I ended up signing with him and it was a whirlwind,” she said.

“For a girl who would have had him in her locket and a cardboard cutout in her room was nuts,” she concluded.