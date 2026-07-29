Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Grammy-nominated musician Madison Beer announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, July 28, just under a year after they were first romantically linked.

The 27-year-old Madison Beer included pictures and videos from the outdoor event in her post, captioning it, “Meet my fiancé.”

The adorable photos showed 28-year-old Justin Herbert proposing under a flower-filled arbor. The newly engaged pair then kissed, danced, and celebrated in front of a rustic sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Herbert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @madisonbeer

When the couple was seen together during a photo shoot in August 2025, romance rumors began to circulate. Later, the duo was photographed all over Los Angeles. They kissed on the sidelines of a Chargers game in October, seemingly confirming their romance.

During an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast last month, Beer provided a unique glimpse into their courtship, disclosing that their first date took place at her house “because we were scared to go out in public.”

Justin Herbert “came into my life at the right time,” she added.