Madison Beer sparks rumours with NFL star

American singer Madison Beer has fuelled the romance rumours with NFL star Justin Herbert after their latest outing.

As spotted by foreign media, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Beer, 26, was out and about with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 27, in LA over the weekend, as they reportedly headed to a friend’s home in Redondo Beach, California.

Carrying snacks and drinks for the get-together, both of them were dressed casually for the outing, where Beer wore a long-sleeved white top and grey sweat pants, with black ballet flats, while her rumoured beau sported a black t-shirt with white drawstring shorts and sneakers, completing the look with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

This came weeks after they first sparked dating buzz, when the NFL star was seen on the set of the singer’s recent shoot.

The reps for Beer and Herbert have not yet commented on the development.

Notably, Beer has previously been in relationships with singer Jack Gilinsky and Zack Bia, while she also dated David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, briefly. She was in an on-again off off-again relationship with YouTuber Nick Austin before they parted ways in May.

As for Herbert, his last public affair was with NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti.