Madison Prewett breaks silence on painful “double life” in teens

Madison Prewett Troutt, who rose to fame on The Bachelor, is opening up about a really tough chapter from her teenage years. A time she calls a “double life” filled with shame, secrecy, and a constant private struggle that no one could see.

She told the story on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. It started around 13 or 14, when a friend introduced her to pornography. What began as curiosity quickly became a secret battle with immoral acts.

On the outside, Madison Prewett looked like a model teenager: strong faith, waiting until marriage, admired at school and church. But behind closed doors, The Bachelor star was dealing with guilt she didn’t know how to talk about.

It wasn’t easy. Maintaining that perfect image made asking for help almost impossible. So the guilt piled up. High school passed with her carrying this invisible weight, feeling like she was failing the values she was supposed to live by. Madison Prewett says the shame grew bigger the longer she kept it hidden.

College brought a turning point as for the first time, Madison Prewett opened up to a trusted friend and a few mentors in her faith community. Saying it out loud, she says, stripped the struggle of a lot of its power.

Madison Prewett told that with accountability, support, and leaning on her faith, she was finally able to break free from habits that had trapped her for years.

Now, she’s married to Grant Troutt, since 2022, and her life revolves around family, ministry, and podcasting. But she’s using her experience to help others. People dealing with similar struggles need to know one thing: keeping it secret usually makes it worse. Opening up, even just a little, can change everything.

Madison Prewett calls her journey “from shame to strength.” It’s a reminder that nobody has to face their struggles alone. Honesty, community, and faith can help carry you through.